Short Interest in Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Grows By 100.0%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS IMUN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. Immune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $5.35.
About Immune Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immune Therapeutics (IMUN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.