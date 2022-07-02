Short Interest in Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Grows By 100.0%

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS IMUN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. Immune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc does not have significant operations. The company was formerly known as TNI BioTech, Inc and changed its name to Immune Therapeutics, Inc in October 2014. Immune Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

