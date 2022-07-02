Short Interest in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Drops By 66.7%

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IACC stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,032,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the first quarter valued at $419,000.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

