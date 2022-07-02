Short Interest in Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Drops By 62.5%

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of JPOTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Jackpot Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
About Jackpot Digital (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jackpot Digital (JPOTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.