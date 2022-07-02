Short Interest in Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF) Drops By 62.5%

Jackpot Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPOTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JPOTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 10,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Jackpot Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Get Jackpot Digital alerts:

About Jackpot Digital (Get Rating)

Jackpot Digital Inc develops, markets, and leases electronic table games. It offers multiplayer gaming products, such as poker and casino games to the cruise ship and regulated casino industries. The company also develops and licenses iGaming platform with HTML5 poker, casino, and bingo games. Its iGaming platform offers remote gaming systems, including poker platform that offers poker games, such as Fixed Limit, Pot Limit, and No-Limit Texas Hold'em, as well as Fast Fold and Chinese Poker; casino table games comprising blackjack, baccarat, American roulette, and European roulette for touch-based devices; sixteen slot machine games with 5-reels, 20-paylines, and free spins; and JSON-based API.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jackpot Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackpot Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.