Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Expands By 43.4%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of JRONY stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $1.1838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.30 ($19.47) to €19.20 ($20.43) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.15) to €18.10 ($19.26) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

