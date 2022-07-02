Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Rises By 103.6%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the May 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPI. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 29.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $110,000.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

NYSE HPI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. 26,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.