Short Interest in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Grows By 50.6%

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the May 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $2,624,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $71.66. 1,477,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,156. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.