Short Interest in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Drops By 66.2%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
NYSE:LEJU opened at $2.19 on Friday. Leju has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.
About Leju (Get Rating)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.
