Short Interest in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Drops By 66.2%

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Leju alerts:

NYSE:LEJU opened at $2.19 on Friday. Leju has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited ( NYSE:LEJU Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leju (Get Rating)

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.