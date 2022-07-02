Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Decreases By 66.0%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

LTMCF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,402. Lithium Chile has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

Lithium Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 91,861 hectares of exploration claims in Chile and Argentina; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 21,329 hectares of exploration claims in Chile.

