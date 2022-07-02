Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Decreases By 66.0%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the May 31st total of 59,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
LTMCF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,402. Lithium Chile has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.
Lithium Chile Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Chile (LTMCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.