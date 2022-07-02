Short Interest in Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Drops By 33.3%

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Maison Luxe stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,295,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,878. Maison Luxe has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Maison Luxe, Inc operates as a luxury goods retailer. It focuses on fine time pieces and jewelry segments on a wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company was formerly known as Clikia Corp. and changed its name to Maison Luxe, Inc in April 2021. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

