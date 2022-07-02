Short Interest in Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Drops By 33.3%

Maison Luxe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Maison Luxe stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,295,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,878. Maison Luxe has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
Maison Luxe Company Profile (Get Rating)
