Short Interest in Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Declines By 62.4%

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the May 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:NXFNF remained flat at $$15.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.