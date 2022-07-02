Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Rises By 94.6%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:JRO traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. 80,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,794. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,291.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.