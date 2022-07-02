Short Interest in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) Expands By 40.3%

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:OSTR remained flat at $$9.81 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,122. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 268.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 911,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 663,852 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

