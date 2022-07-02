Short Interest in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Increases By 41.6%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the May 31st total of 39,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
PARTS iD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,246. PARTS iD has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $8.24.
PARTS iD Company Profile (Get Rating)
