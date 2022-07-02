Short Interest in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Increases By 41.6%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the May 31st total of 39,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

PARTS iD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,246. PARTS iD has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

