Short Interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Drops By 40.7%

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 27,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,110. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $4.64.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Company Profile

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans.

