Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Grows By 110.5%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. Puma has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $13.13.

Get Puma alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PUMSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Puma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Puma from €114.00 ($121.28) to €109.00 ($115.96) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Puma from €123.00 ($130.85) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Puma from €120.00 ($127.66) to €115.00 ($122.34) in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.