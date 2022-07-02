Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Declines By 42.3%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RNLSY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 70,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,614. Renault has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96.

RNLSY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Renault from €45.00 ($47.87) to €38.00 ($40.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Renault from €62.00 ($65.96) to €55.00 ($58.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Renault from €25.00 ($26.60) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($42.55) to €35.00 ($37.23) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renault presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

