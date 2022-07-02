Short Interest in Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Grows By 70.8%

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,900 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the May 31st total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,904.5 days.

Shares of RHUHF remained flat at $$26.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14.

RHUHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

