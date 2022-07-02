Short Interest in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Rises By 66.7%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 19,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $16,131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $533,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SBR traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $63.08. 54,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,775. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $90.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.76% and a return on equity of 707.91%. The business had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $8.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

