Short Interest in Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY) Expands By 100.0%

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 375.00 to 345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

OTCMKTS:SBSNY remained flat at $$16.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $53.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

