Short Interest in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Expands By 45.7%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 442,600 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the May 31st total of 303,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TDH stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) by 1,197.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of TDH worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,779. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. TDH has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $188.00.

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 4 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, and dental health snacks, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

