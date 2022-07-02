Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Rises By 58.2%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the May 31st total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBP stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,993. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.00. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 89.58%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

