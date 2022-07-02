Short Interest in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Decreases By 37.9%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $376,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. JCP Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,575,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,933,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 56.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 101,595 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WHG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. 28,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,658. The company has a market cap of $116.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.23. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.19%.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

