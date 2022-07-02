Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Shares Down 4.3%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Rating) was down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as €96.28 ($102.43) and last traded at €97.09 ($103.29). Approximately 3,579,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €101.40 ($107.87).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20.
About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
- Why Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Is An Undervalued Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.