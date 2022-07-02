Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Shares Down 4.3%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE – Get Rating) was down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as €96.28 ($102.43) and last traded at €97.09 ($103.29). Approximately 3,579,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €101.40 ($107.87).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €128.04. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

