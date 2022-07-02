Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.81.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($19.15) to €15.70 ($16.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.05 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.30 price objective for the company.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $35.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

