Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 478.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 447.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of VAW opened at $161.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.54. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $157.05 and a 1-year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.