Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.64 and last traded at $33.64. Approximately 130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SFFYF shares. Citigroup upgraded Signify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Signify from €50.00 ($53.19) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

