SingularityDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $17.52 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $17.52 million and $1.01 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

