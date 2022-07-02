Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in June

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of SNLAY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972. Sino Land has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

Sino Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

