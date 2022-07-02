Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Up 60.0% in June

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of SNLAY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972. Sino Land has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.
Sino Land Company Profile (Get Rating)
