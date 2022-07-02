SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $306.00.

Separately, TheStreet cut SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $904,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 613,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,939,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.66, for a total value of $435,749.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,276,402.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,152 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,118 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 107.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 27.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth $217,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 48.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $144.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.61, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.46. SiTime has a 52 week low of $110.93 and a 52 week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that SiTime will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

