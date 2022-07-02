Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Update

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 118.4% from the May 31st total of 632,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of TSLX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 168,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,613. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $67.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
TSLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, VP Jennifer Gordon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 29,214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
