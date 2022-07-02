Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of Smart Powerr stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.36.
About Smart Powerr (Get Rating)

