Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the May 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SMGZY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 82,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,257. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 1,775 ($21.78) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($19.38) to GBX 1,620 ($19.87) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

