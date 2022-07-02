Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.60

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.60 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 26.40 ($0.32). Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.31), with a volume of 16,586 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.60. The stock has a market cap of £63.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41.
Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Company Profile (LON:CNCT)
Further Reading
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.