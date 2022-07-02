Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Shares Up 0%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.10. 9,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 13,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

