SparksPay (SPK) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $19,381.90 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000480 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000333 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,392,939 coins and its circulating supply is 11,322,203 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

