SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,427 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $458,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 45,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 60,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 51,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $168.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $160.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

