SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,239 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 33.0% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $111,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 448,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,830,000 after acquiring an additional 89,426 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 390,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 94,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $2,874,000.

SPLG opened at $44.80 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

