SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,332,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 554,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,828 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 501,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.38 and a twelve month high of $96.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.