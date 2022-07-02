StableXSwap (STAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.84 Million

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 2nd. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $27.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableXSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,178.87 or 1.00083349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00042143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00024052 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

