Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 1,420 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,378 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $223.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.34. The company has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

