Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 3,873 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,792 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in NIKE by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,546 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in NIKE by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in NIKE by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 18,058 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in NIKE by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 18,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

