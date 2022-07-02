Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 1,820 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.80.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $142.91 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $191.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.45 and its 200 day moving average is $160.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

About Analog Devices (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.