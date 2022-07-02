Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. William Blair lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

NYSE AOS opened at $56.03 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

