Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 29.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Sysco by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Shares of SYY opened at $86.32 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.91%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

