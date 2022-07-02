Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $10.65 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,371 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Dynatrace worth $10,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 6,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $237,388.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 856,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,367,402.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $45,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,223.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock worth $564,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Shares of DT opened at $41.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.54 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

