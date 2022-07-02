Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in Huntsman by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 58,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,540,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,789,000 after purchasing an additional 380,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUN. Bank of America cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Huntsman Profile (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.