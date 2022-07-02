Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,548 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 5.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,977.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,432,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,383. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

