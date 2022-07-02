Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Fluor worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fluor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,995,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,748,000 after purchasing an additional 138,983 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Fluor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 192,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 125,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $763,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLR opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.40.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.