Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 19,518 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,518 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.35 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

