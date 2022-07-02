Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $778,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 174,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $119.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.91.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

